什麼是Royal Finance Coin (RFC)

Introducing Royal Finance Coin (RFC), a groundbreaking crypto project supported by cutting-edge mining technology in partnership with Aruba. Our mining machines, hosted at Aruba.it, ensure that all RFC holders receive 100% of the benefits from the mined cryptocurrency funded by our presale. We are committed to expanding our mining operations by adding new machines every three months, injecting the mined crypto directly into RFC liquidity to provide tangible benefits to our community. RFC holders can also stake their vested tokens to earn an impressive 20% APY, maximizing their investment potential. Additionally, our innovative RFC Pay app allows users to create European bank accounts in seconds and seamlessly convert their crypto to fiat. Join Royal Finance Coin today and be a part of a project designed for sustainable growth and significant returns.

Royal Finance Coin (RFC) 資源 白皮書 官網