Rorschach 價格 (ROR)
今天 Rorschach (ROR) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。ROR 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Rorschach 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 4.62 USD
- Rorschach 當天價格變化爲 -0.74%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ROR兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ROR 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Rorschach 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Rorschach 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Rorschach 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Rorschach 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.74%
|30天
|$ 0
|-13.82%
|60天
|$ 0
|-3.30%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Rorschach 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
-0.74%
+1.31%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Rorschach is a token launched as a test of the WAGMI deployer that quickly became an experimental community token on Base network bootstrapped on Farcaster with the goal of helping to give a voice to builders, artists, and creators. In the first 24 hours we gained 150 community members who are all looking to make a difference for "the nobodies", an affectionate term for people with smaller voices on social media who have something to offer to the world of crypto and just need an amplifier to get their ideas out to the world. Through a series of experiments on social media, the Rorschach community is finding ways to help elevate each other and the broader community. The first experiment is having artists submit a Rorschach or Base themed piece which we list to mint on the project's Zora collection. Artists choose the mint price, 90% goes to the artist and 10% goes to buy back ROR tokens using a Splits distributor contract. The community and dev help share that artists work and the rest of their portfolio, with the goal of getting their work seen by the world. Rorschach was fair launched on WAGMI with 100% of the tokens put into liquidity and no allocations for team members or other people. Everyone who bought Rorschach on the ground floor did so because they wanted a sense of community and believed in the project. At the time of writing, 11.06% of the supply was burned by community members who purchased the tokens themselves in the first 24 hours of trading. Further burns may be done if they are determined to be in line with community goals.
