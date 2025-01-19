Rootstock Smart Bitcoin 價格 (RBTC)
今天 Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) 的實時價格爲 103,895 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。RBTC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Rootstock Smart Bitcoin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 687.13K USD
- Rootstock Smart Bitcoin 當天價格變化爲 +0.97%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 RBTC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 RBTC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Rootstock Smart Bitcoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +996.91。
在過去30天內，Rootstock Smart Bitcoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +11,252.9193975000。
在過去60天內，Rootstock Smart Bitcoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +11,431.8993140000。
在過去90天內，Rootstock Smart Bitcoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +35,260.33430149606。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +996.91
|+0.97%
|30天
|$ +11,252.9193975000
|+10.83%
|60天
|$ +11,431.8993140000
|+11.00%
|90天
|$ +35,260.33430149606
|+51.37%
Rootstock Smart Bitcoin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.06%
+0.97%
+11.41%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
RSK is the first open-source smart contract platform with a 2-way peg to Bitcoin that also rewards the Bitcoin miners via merge-mining, allowing them to actively participate in the Smart Contract revolution. RSK goal is to add value and functionality to the Bitcoin ecosystem by enabling smart-contracts, near instant payments and higher-scalability. The project has been conceived with the following principles in mind: Bitcoin Friendly We believe in Bitcoin. We support the Bitcoin community and we want to continue the legacy of Bitcoin´s pioneers. The lack of turing-complete smart-contracts capabilities may become an obstacle to Bitcoin´s growth to it´s full potential. RSK provides the missing technical needs, as a blockchain with a 2way peg to Bitcoin. As RSK does not mint, nor has pre-mined coins, then it has no speculative value and does not compete with Bitcoin. Security The security of RSK is our main priority. RSK´s blockchain is secured by merge-mining, which means that we can achieve the same security as Bitcoin in terms of double-spend prevention and settlement finality. The 2way peg security will first rely in a federation holding custody of bitcoins, and later switch to an automatic peg, when the community accepts the security trade-offs of the automatic peg. Scalability RSK can scale far beyond Bitcoin in its current state. RSK scales to 100 transaction per second (same level as Paypal) without sacrificing decentralization and reducing storage and bandwidth usage using probabilistic verification and fraud proofs, as well as blockchain sharding techniques. Instant Payments Since the creation of Bitcoin there has been a race for faster transaction confirmations. Instant payments allow new use cases, such as retail store payments, and transactions in online games. RSK carefully chosen parameters and new theoretical protocols (such as DECOR+GHOST) allow creating blocks at 10 seconds average interval, with low stale block rate, and no additional centralization incentives.
