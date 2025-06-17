RoOLZ 價格 (GODL)
今天 RoOLZ (GODL) 的實時價格爲 0.00029109 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 152.20K USD。GODL 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
RoOLZ 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- RoOLZ 當天價格變化爲 -20.75%
- 其循環供應量爲 522.99M USD
今天內，RoOLZ 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，RoOLZ 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0001443965。
在過去60天內，RoOLZ 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0001601839。
在過去90天內，RoOLZ 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000817010506087777。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-20.75%
|30天
|$ -0.0001443965
|-49.60%
|60天
|$ -0.0001601839
|-55.02%
|90天
|$ -0.000817010506087777
|-73.73%
RoOLZ 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.63%
-20.75%
-9.21%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
## What is RoOLZ? RoOLZ Studios is combining the fast growing Anime Market, with short-form Mobile Videos and Mobile Apps on TON and Telegram. As a studio, RoOLZ has produced online Series with 3B+ views on socials. This year, its NFT collection (#10 all-time on GetGems) and Anime Series (20M+ Views) was released. RoOLZ’ TON-native app has 10M+ active users. RoOLZ is just the start. Fuelled by their mission to change entertainment, together, they are building a fan-owned entertainment studio where fans and creators collaborate and share in the success backed by the $GODL Token. $GODL is the Token that the community uses to decide on what RoOLZ produces as a studio. Imagine a future where Entertainment is more than just “watching”, where you own, play, produce and get rewarded in $GODL. The $GODL token is used for: Voting on and producing multi-content, participatory entertainment High quality, integrated, content with massive opportunity for monetisation Fast production of high-quality content due to our studio background In-App Staking and Rewards B2B Sponsorships and Ads ## How Many $GODL Tokens Are There in Circulation? The $GODL Token was listed on November 7, 2024 with a total supply of 800,000,000 tokens. A large portion of the token is in the hands of the community and unlocked at the Token Generation Event (36%). ### Who Are the Founders of RoOLZ? RoOLZ is led by a CEO with a Venture Capital background who recognized a unique gap in his portfolio, inspiring him to build the organization (RoOLZ Studio) himself. As an investor and advisor in the TON ecosystem, he’s well-versed in leveraging current market opportunities. The CTO brings expertise from SDAO and SingularityNET, while the Head of Content, founder of Atrium.Art, adds creative depth. With a team experienced in TON, Telegram, and startup growth, RoOLZ has a strong foundation to fulfill its mission of reshaping entertainment. ### Where Can I Buy $GODL? $GODL is available for trading on KuCoin, MEXC, BitGet and Gate.io.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
