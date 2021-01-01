Ronout（RONOUT）資訊

Meet our friend RON.

He lived happily inside the box. Around 2021, life was good for him. The game Axie Infinity was in the spotlight, and everyone wanted to know about him. He even had a coin named after him: $RON.

But as time passed, things didn’t go so well for RON, and he lost his sense of purpose.

He felt he could be something greater, so he decided to try stepping out of the box. However, when he tried to leave, he felt something holding him back. Then, in an act of liberation, he finally broke free. RON is no longer known as RON(IN); now, he is RONOUT.

That’s the story. Simple as that.

What? It’s over? Yes. What were you expecting? An epic battle? An alien invasion? A final war? Well, feel free to describe in the most absurd way possible how our friend RON managed to escape the box.

Now it’s up to you!