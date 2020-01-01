ROLL（ROLL）資訊

Farmroll is a gamified crypto engagement platform that enables projects and communities to launch interactive campaigns, reward users for completing tasks, and deploy AI agents that automate social interactions, content creation, and blockchain-based activities, enhancing engagement through task-based incentives and AI-powered automation. Our mission is to onboard the world to cryptocurrency by creating a seamless, AI-enhanced engagement platform for projects and communities. By integrating gamification and intelligent automation, Farmroll aims to make cryptocurrency accessible, inclusive, and rewarding for all participants.