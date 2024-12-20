Rocky the dog 價格 (ROCKY)
今天 Rocky the dog (ROCKY) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 317.67K USD。ROCKY 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Rocky the dog 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.03K USD
- Rocky the dog 當天價格變化爲 -6.90%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.99M USD
今天內，Rocky the dog 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Rocky the dog 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Rocky the dog 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Rocky the dog 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-6.90%
|30天
|$ 0
|-36.84%
|60天
|$ 0
|-56.52%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Rocky the dog 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.82%
-6.90%
-27.92%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Welcome to 🦴Rocky, a cryptocurrency project named after Solana Co-Founder Raj Gokal's dog, Rocky. Created to respond to the growing demand for dog-themed narratives in the crypto space, Rocky pays homage to Raj and his dog while contributing value to the Solana blockchain ecosystem. With a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens and a transparent tokenomics structure, $ROCKY ensures security and decentralization. The project's commitment to transparency is reinforced by burning the liquidity pool and renouncing the contract. The Solana blockchain provides efficiency and low transaction fees, offering a seamless user experience. $ROCKY has cultivated a vibrant community that engages in discussions, meme contests, and charitable initiatives, allocating a portion of proceeds to support animal shelters and rescue organizations. Beyond its meme aspect, $ROCKY offers utility through NFTs, allowing token holders to access exclusive drops and limited edition merchandise. Future plans include listing on Centralized Exchanges, and details about the whitepaper and roadmap will be announced soon. Join the $ROCKY community on Telegram for more information and updates.
