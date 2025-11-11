Roadmap Coin（RDMP）代幣經濟學
快速了解 Roadmap Coin（RDMP）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Roadmap Coin（RDMP）資訊
$RDMP - Roadmap coin is a memecoin on Solana based on crypto’s over-inflated promises and speculative absurdity. We’re looking to reach $1B market cap and onboard 10 billion new users by Q3 2025 via our empty promise protocol. Buy Now. We may pivot later. Roadmap Coin ($RDMP), a meme-based cryptocurrency with a focus on community engagement and holder rewards. Launched with a playful narrative, it claims to have achieved multiple "roadmap milestones" in a short period, emphasizing rapid progress compared to other crypto projects. The account actively posts about $RDMP’s integration with platforms like @phantom wallet and @boopdotfun , where holders can earn $SOL rewards. It also highlights listings on exchanges like MEXC and Moontok, boasting a market cap of over $2.5 million and liquidity of $160,616 as of June 17, 2025. @roadmapcoin ’s tone is bold and humorous, with posts like equating 1 $BTC to 1 $RDMP, aiming to capture attention in the volatile meme coin space. The account leverages social media hype, with AI-driven summaries and whale alerts from users like @Liwaysunv and @DhianRendy , projecting ambitious goals such as reaching a $1 billion valuation by Q3 2025. While it fosters a sense of community and excitement, the lack of detailed technical information raises questions about long-term viability, typical of meme coins. Followers are encouraged to hold $RDMP for passive rewards, aligning with its community-driven ethos.
Roadmap Coin（RDMP）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Roadmap Coin（RDMP）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 RDMP 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
RDMP 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 RDMP 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 RDMP 代幣的實時價格吧！
