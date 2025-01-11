什麼是RIZZ Solana (RIZZ)

The RIZZ token is a community token of a token that was originally created on Solana in November 2023. As the Solana meme coin meta has trended towards TikTok and "Zoomer" Generation friendly memes, coins like "Mewing" and "Rizz" and "Skibidi" which are viral popular zoomer memes have intense potential. The community takeover team for RIZZ found the token while there was 90% of the token in the liquidity pool and began accumulating to build it out in earnest. The team has hired an adviser an on-team caller (https://twitter.com/sp00n1cus) as well as a market maker. Notable members of our team include: https://twitter.com/xbtDLN and: https://twitter.com/1aboc The goal is to build this into a multi-million dollar meme, given that we recognize how powerful the $RIZZ token and ticker is. In 2023, RIZZ was the Oxford Word of the Year - this meme, in our opinion, has the highest general appeal and potential out of the zoomer memes. Example sticker pack: https://t.me/addstickers/RIZZLERSonSOL

