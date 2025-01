什麼是RivusDAO (RIVUS)

RivusDAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization that decides on the key parameters of liquid staking protocols through the voting power of governance token ($RIVUS) tokens. Rivus DAO is a cryptocurrency protocol that aims to unlock DeFi on AI protocols/ecosystems by offering LSD services to blockchains such as Bittensor. Like Lido Finance, Rivus DAO offers a liquid staking solution through rsTAO, in which users can earn staking rewards while staying on the Ethereum Network. Earning rewards on digital assets becomes quite accessible through liquid staking derivatives. There are many benefits of introducing a Liquid Staking Token (LST) for TAO such as it can be used as collateral in DeFi activities and at the same time earn stakes for it. In the future, rsTAO will become an acceptable collateral to lending/borrowing platforms like AAVE among other giants in the sector.

RivusDAO (RIVUS) 資源 白皮書 官網