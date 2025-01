什麼是Rina By Arc (RINA)

Rina is an advanced AI Agent built on the Rig (ARC) framework, offering seamless integration and efficient operation across major platforms, including Twitter, Telegram, and Discord. It is designed to provide dynamic social interaction capabilities, making it highly adaptable for diverse online environments. Additionally, Rina features an innovative function powered by Heuris to generate custom images for tweets, enhancing creativity, engagement, and communication.

Rina By Arc (RINA) 資源 官網