Riecoin（RIC）資訊

Riecoin is a peer to peer digital currency released in 2014. It takes inspiration from the historical Spesmilo and Stelo world currencies projects, and is based on Bitcoin, which can be seen as their spiritual successor as a world and borderless currency. Riecoin follows in their footsteps into becoming one as well, and notably supports and concretizes the idea that the gigantic mining resources can also serve scientific research, thus power a world currency of greater value for the society.