Riddle by Virtuals（RIDDLE）資訊

Riddle is an innovative, blockchain-powered game show that leverages artificial intelligence to host daily interactive riddles on social media. Conceived in late 2024, the project utilizes its native token, $RIDDLE, to reward players for solving riddles posted on X (formerly Twitter). The gameplay is structured into multiple versions throughout the day—with varying levels of word redaction—to ensure an engaging, competitive environment. Built on the Base blockchain via Virtuals Protocol, Riddle integrates fair tokenomics with an automated reward system, providing both “first-to-solve” and random rewards. This unique blend of live social engagement and crypto incentives establishes Riddle as a novel entrant in the decentralized gaming space.