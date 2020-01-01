Revolt 2 Earn（RVLT）資訊

(RVLT) is CULT DAOs first ecosystem token, and has been built on the Polygon network as a Polygon POS token with 0.4% taxation.

Whereas CULT works to fund protocols furthering decentralization, RVLT seeks to support The Many individuals who are working towards the same goal.

Each month 490 stakers (+10 consistent NFT owners) are picked randomly from all RVLT stakers (uRVLT owners).

These 500 have the job of approving or disapproving submissions by the users of the actions they have taken to help the CULT ecosystem, and support the revolution. This could be as simple as stickering, leafleting, shilling or civil disobedience.

This protocol exists to allow The Many to not have to rely on wage labour fully, or in part and to fill the gap and pay users to further the cause of decentralization and the CULT ecosystem