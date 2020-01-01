Revenue Coin（RVC）資訊

Revenue Coin (RVC) holders fund high-tech companies to scale marketing, sales, and social activities. Startups receiving funding allocate a % of revenues to the systematic purchase of RVC from the market, reducing supply and increasing its valuation.

Revenue Coin is a deflationary token, and its quantity is fixed in a smart contract. RVC supply on the market will decrease due to monthly buyback and burning of tokens. Companies from the Revenue Capital ecosystem are obliged to allocate up to 10% of their revenues to this end. In addition, the temporary blocking of RVC held by the team and the largest investors will protect it against sudden price falls.

Revenue Coin (RVC) is a revenue token. The settlement between Revenue Capital - the issuer of tokens - and you as an investor takes place by buying and burning tokens. Both burning (reduction of supply) and purchase of tokens from exchanges will increase the RVC value systematically over time.