什麼是Retreeb (TREEB)

Retreeb is a new decentralized way to pay that allows its users to act in accordance with today’s universal values of ethics, sharing and solidarity. Retreeb is built on the Fantom blockchain, using a fork “Fantom Opera”, with a DAG consensus. Our vision is to build a better future by a better distribution of value using payment. How ? By removing the middleman, which are the banks, retreeb is able to free itself and merchants from interbank fees. Through its economic model as well as its technical infrastructure, we are opting for unprecedented transparency in a particularly opaque sector. Finally, we approach payment by placing corporate social and environmental responsibility (CSR) at the heart of our business model. For each payment made on the network, retreeb charges the merchant fees (from 0.9% to 1.5%) that are lower than those charged on the market and with no fixed fees, this is a very attractive source of savings for the merchant. One third of this income is donated by retreeb to the social project selected by the user issuing the transaction. This economic model is not based on any direct financial contribution from the user. It is only retreeb that chooses to donate a third of its revenues. The (S)treeb - Are multi-local stablecoins which are not subject to any form of speculation. They are backed by the user’s currency so 1 FIAT = 1 (S)treeb. The (U)treeb - Is a governance token utility for the Retreeb community. It has a fixed offer and variable value. It’s main role concerns governance in the selection of CSR projects for funding. The system uses a proof of-stake mechanism to select validators to participate in these governance decisions.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

Retreeb (TREEB) 資源 官網