Retreeb 價格 (TREEB)
今天 Retreeb (TREEB) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 32.73K USD。TREEB 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Retreeb 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 441.86 USD
- Retreeb 當天價格變化爲 -20.88%
- 其循環供應量爲 683.25M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 TREEB兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 TREEB 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Retreeb 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Retreeb 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Retreeb 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Retreeb 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-20.88%
|30天
|$ 0
|-79.11%
|60天
|$ 0
|-89.38%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Retreeb 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.52%
-20.88%
-55.57%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Retreeb is a new decentralized way to pay that allows its users to act in accordance with today’s universal values of ethics, sharing and solidarity. Retreeb is built on the Fantom blockchain, using a fork “Fantom Opera”, with a DAG consensus. Our vision is to build a better future by a better distribution of value using payment. How ? By removing the middleman, which are the banks, retreeb is able to free itself and merchants from interbank fees. Through its economic model as well as its technical infrastructure, we are opting for unprecedented transparency in a particularly opaque sector. Finally, we approach payment by placing corporate social and environmental responsibility (CSR) at the heart of our business model. For each payment made on the network, retreeb charges the merchant fees (from 0.9% to 1.5%) that are lower than those charged on the market and with no fixed fees, this is a very attractive source of savings for the merchant. One third of this income is donated by retreeb to the social project selected by the user issuing the transaction. This economic model is not based on any direct financial contribution from the user. It is only retreeb that chooses to donate a third of its revenues. The (S)treeb - Are multi-local stablecoins which are not subject to any form of speculation. They are backed by the user’s currency so 1 FIAT = 1 (S)treeb. The (U)treeb - Is a governance token utility for the Retreeb community. It has a fixed offer and variable value. It’s main role concerns governance in the selection of CSR projects for funding. The system uses a proof of-stake mechanism to select validators to participate in these governance decisions.
