RETARD AI（RETARD）代幣經濟學
RETARD AI（RETARD）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 RETARD AI（RETARD）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
RETARD AI（RETARD）資訊
SER RETARD AI: The Seriously Unserious AI next-gen LLM Welcome to RETARD AI, the AI that's smart enough to solve complex problems but retard enough to enjoy a good pun. It's like having a genius cousin who's also a bit of a goofball.
What's RETARD AI, Anyway? RETARD AI is a next-generation Large Language Model (LLM) built with Open Source Tech Salsa but fine-tuned from 316B to 88B parameters on Retardio brains. It's here to make your life easier and potentially more amusing. It's built with some serious tech mumbo-jumbo, but don't worry - using it is easier than making toast.
For the Tech Retards (Because We Know You're Curious) Parameters: 88B (that's Billion, with a 'B' for 'Big Brain') Architecture: Mixture of 8 Experts (MoE) - like having 8 smart cookies in one jar Experts Utilization: 1 expert used per token (we're efficient like that) Layers: 32 (like a really tall cake, but made of math) Attention Heads: 48 for queries, 8 for keys/values (it's really good at paying attention) Embedding Size: 6,144 (that's a lot of numbers to crunch) Tokenization: SentencePiece tokenizer with 131,072 tokens (it knows more words than your average dictionary) Maximum Sequence Length: 8,192 tokens (it can remember really long stories) Plus, it's got some fancy features like rotary embeddings (RoPE) and supports activation sharding and 8-bit quantization. Don't worry if that sounds like gibberish - it just means RETARD AI is really, really smart.
Modular Madness: RETARD AI's brain is built with Go backend & node.js as client, making it faster than a caffeinated cheetah and more flexible than a yoga instructor. Learn-a-tron 3000: Each user gets their own RETARD AI that learns and adapts. It's like having a digital pet that actually does your homework. How to Summon Your AI Buddy Magic Words (Because Who Doesn't Love Magic?) Activate RETARD AI with these incantations:
ser retard AI: The "Open Sesame" of the AI world hey god ai: Like calling your smart friend who's always ready to chat RETARDI, do the thing: For when you're too lazy to be specific On Telegram (Our Current Playground) Find RETARD AI on Telegram (it's the one with the slightly confused but eager expression) Start the fun with: /ser What's the meaning of life, the universe, and everything?
(Spoiler: It might actually know the answer) Why RETARD AI is the Bee's Knees Personal Brain Trainer: Your very own AI that grows smarter as you use it. It's like having a gym membership for your digital brain. Swiss Army Knife of AI: Use it across platforms. It's everywhere you want to be, like that one clingy friend, but useful. Creative Juice Maker: Need ideas? RETARD AI can whip up content faster than you can say "writer's block." Voice Whisperer: Soon, you'll be able to talk to RETARD AI. It's like having a phone call with the future. The Road to AI Domination Token Economy: Soon, you'll be able to power up your RETARD AI with special tokens. It's like feeding your Tamagotchi, but it actually does something useful. Social Media Wizard: Create content that'll make your followers think you've hired a team of creative geniuses. Infinite Potential: We're working on making RETARD AI do, well, everything. World domination? Nah, just life domination (in a good way).
RETARD AI（RETARD）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 RETARD AI（RETARD）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 RETARD 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
RETARD 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 RETARD 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 RETARD 代幣的實時價格吧！
RETARD 價格預測
想知道 RETARD 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 RETARD 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
為什麼選擇 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。
熱門
目前熱門備受市場關注的加密貨幣
最高成交量
按交易量計算交易量最大的加密貨幣
最新
最近上市、可供交易的加密貨幣