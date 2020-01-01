Resurrection Coin（$REZ）資訊

$REZ (Resurrection Coin) is a meme coin launched on the Solana blockchain that combines crypto culture with a mission-driven purpose. Designed to be fully transparent and community-driven, $REZ donates a portion of project proceeds to charitable causes, including homelessness relief and veteran support. The project aims to prove that meme coins can be both fun and meaningful by tying market momentum to real-world generosity. $REZ has no presale, no team allocation, and operates with fair-launch principles.