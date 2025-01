什麼是Resonator (RSN)

Welcome to Resonator. Building the first user-oriented decentralized storage ecosystem routed through the TOR Network for maximum privacy and data security standards. Store, share and acquire files anonymously and safely. Why? To be the only one who has flawless access to your files anywhere, anytime, under any circumstances. Resonator provides a wide range of private file-managing products such as escrow services, marketplace and LGT.

