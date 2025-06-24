Rentberry 價格 (BERRY)
今天 Rentberry (BERRY) 的實時價格爲 0.00033162 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 99.97K USD。BERRY 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Rentberry 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Rentberry 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 301.47M USD
今天內，Rentberry 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Rentberry 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000642885。
在過去60天內，Rentberry 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0005941828。
在過去90天內，Rentberry 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0000642885
|-19.38%
|60天
|$ +0.0005941828
|+179.18%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Rentberry 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Rentberry is a transparent home rental service and a price negotiation platform uniting tenants and landlords. It automates all the standard rental tasks from submitting your personal information, credit reports and custom offers, to e-signing rental agreements and online rental payments. Welcome to the Rentberry neighborhood – where new tenants are moving in every day! Tired of secretive bids? Rentberry is the only platform that provides a transparent rental auction with the ability to submit custom offers. See the current highest proposal and the number of people who applied for the property, so you can make an informed decision. Apply for Your Future Home No need to overpay. Once you’ve attended an open house, simply fill out an online personalized application. You can also invite your roommates to apply for the same property. Attach your credit and background reports to make a better impression and seal the deal faster. Pay Rent Online Say goodbye to paper checks! Use Rentberry to schedule your next rental payment. Our secure ACH payment technology allows to connect bank accounts and make rental payments instantly. Sharing the rent? No problem! With Rentberry, you can conveniently split the payments with your roommates. E-Sign Rental Agreement Your application has been approved – congratulations! No need to run across the town to sign a paper contract. We partnered with HelloSign to offer you the ability to execute legally binding documents online. Rentberry uses SSL encryption technology and provides a secure storage for your contracts. Schedule Tours Online Found a perfect place? Schedule a tour and see how it looks in real life. Rentberry makes tours scheduling easy as 1-2-3. Pick among dates suggested by a landlord and we’ll inform him about your choice. Or suggest your own date and wait until a landlord approves it. Request Maintenance Service Maintenance requests are no longer headaches. Tired of making dozens of back-and-forth phone calls or writing emails about a broken sink? Should an issue occur during a long-term apartment renting, just describe it briefly and set the priority of your maintenance request.
|1 BERRY 兌換 VND
₫8.7265803
|1 BERRY 兌換 AUD
A$0.0005073786
|1 BERRY 兌換 GBP
￡0.0002420826
|1 BERRY 兌換 EUR
€0.0002851932
|1 BERRY 兌換 USD
$0.00033162
|1 BERRY 兌換 MYR
RM0.0014060688
|1 BERRY 兌換 TRY
₺0.0131421006
|1 BERRY 兌換 JPY
¥0.0480815838
|1 BERRY 兌換 RUB
₽0.0260388024
|1 BERRY 兌換 INR
₹0.028535901
|1 BERRY 兌換 IDR
Rp5.4363925728
|1 BERRY 兌換 KRW
₩0.4505687778
|1 BERRY 兌換 PHP
₱0.0188824428
|1 BERRY 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.016597581
|1 BERRY 兌換 BRL
R$0.0018172776
|1 BERRY 兌換 CAD
C$0.0004543194
|1 BERRY 兌換 BDT
৳0.0405272802
|1 BERRY 兌換 NGN
₦0.5141370156
|1 BERRY 兌換 UAH
₴0.0138351864
|1 BERRY 兌換 VES
Bs0.03415686
|1 BERRY 兌換 PKR
Rs0.0944221626
|1 BERRY 兌換 KZT
₸0.1714674372
|1 BERRY 兌換 THB
฿0.0108373416
|1 BERRY 兌換 TWD
NT$0.00978279
|1 BERRY 兌換 AED
د.إ0.0012170454
|1 BERRY 兌換 CHF
Fr0.000265296
|1 BERRY 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0025999008
|1 BERRY 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0030144258
|1 BERRY 兌換 MXN
$0.0063107286