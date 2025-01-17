什麼是Remint (RMT)

Crypto x Real Estate Remint Network is a groundbreaking real estate cryptocurrency project poised to revolutionize two powerhouse industries: real estate and decentralized finance (cryptocurrency). Currently, anyone with a smartphone can participate in Remint's innovative cloud mining process, earning Remint currency and thereby securing X amount of Remint tokens. These tokens will acquire monetary value upon Remint's public listing on exchanges. Serving as the cornerstone of the project, these tokens will drive the development of a multitude of features and use cases within the Remint ecosystem, establishing a solid foundation for its growth and sustainability. Please visit our Whitepaper for a more in-depth understanding. Decentralized Real Estate Application on Mobile (DREAM) This is just a demo version. The DREAM platform allows individuals to rent & buy real estate properties in a P2P manner. Properties owned by the Remint Network will also be available for rent, with a select few offered for sale. The decentralized application (DApp) accepts both cryptocurrency and conventional currencies as payment methods, but users paying with Remint currency will enjoy additional discounts.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

Remint (RMT) 資源 官網