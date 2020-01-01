Remilia（REMILIA）資訊

The Remilia Cult is an edgy, anonymous collective known for creating the NFT projects Milady Maker and Remilio Babies. Fusing anime influences, internet nostalgia, and post-ironic humor, they capture the essence of subcultures like vaporwave, e-girl fashion, and lo-fi aesthetics. Their work often provokes and challenges traditional art norms, pushing boundaries while embracing the chaos of digital culture. Despite facing controversies, Remilia continues to grow an influential and loyal online community that thrives on irony, dark humor, and a collective sense of purpose. The cult’s creative vision lies in redefining how art, memes, and digital identity intersect in the modern age.