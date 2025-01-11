Relay Chain 價格 (RELAY)
今天 Relay Chain (RELAY) 的實時價格爲 0.01945583 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 64.77K USD。RELAY 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Relay Chain 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 2.19 USD
- Relay Chain 當天價格變化爲 -1.94%
- 其循環供應量爲 3.33M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 RELAY兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 RELAY 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Relay Chain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00038568182148149。
在過去30天內，Relay Chain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0132980345。
在過去60天內，Relay Chain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0137125623。
在過去90天內，Relay Chain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00038568182148149
|-1.94%
|30天
|$ -0.0132980345
|-68.34%
|60天
|$ -0.0137125623
|-70.48%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Relay Chain 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
-1.94%
-13.29%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
RELAY is a multi cross-chain platform developed to bring BaaS (Bridging as a Service) to help the often fragmented DeFi liquidity space. What is really unique to our bridge is that when a new ecosystem is created, our bridge connects that asset and ecosystem to all the other ones we support. At launch we currently support bridging to Ethereum, BSC, Avalanche, Polygon (Matic), and Heco — with more coming soon. Relay's bridges were first to introduce the bridge gas token faucet to Defi where the bridge itself airdrops the native gas token to new users to reduce friction for people starting out on new chains. Our goal at Relay Chain is simple, ""Have the best and safest bridge"". We will provide value to our token holders by giving them native gas tokens for providing liquidity instead of our native project token (RELAY). By doing this we eliminate all sell pressure to Relay and we can give the highest APY's to Relay Liquidity Providers. This allows us to have a token that provides value, and it's deflationary (via buyback and burns) which is doing with a portion of the gas token profits from bridge transactional volume. The brings the positive feedback loops and true ecosystem synergy into the Relay Chain ecosystem where all partners provide utility to the end users of our platform.
