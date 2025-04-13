Rekt 價格 (REKT)
今天 Rekt (REKT) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 18.65M USD。REKT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Rekt 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Rekt 當天價格變化爲 +3.40%
- 其循環供應量爲 420.69T USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 REKT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 REKT 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Rekt 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Rekt 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Rekt 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Rekt 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+3.40%
|30天
|$ 0
|+20.62%
|60天
|$ 0
|-56.92%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Rekt 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.11%
+3.40%
+2.17%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Rekt Brands Inc. encompasses several different verticals spanning art, culture, media, NFTs, and physical goods: Rekt Drinks - Rekt Drinks is considered the official drink of web3. It boasts one of the largest web2 product launches from a web3 brand with 222,456 drinks (flavoured sparkling water) sold out at public launch across 32 different countries in under 48 hours. Rektguy NFT collection - a FREE mint launched in 2022 with over $120M of trading volume and a cult-like community, including holders such as Snoop Dogg, Steve Aoki, Bassjackers and Gary Vaynerchuk. Rekt Art - OSF is a former trader turned artist who has collaborated with Red Bull, Bybit, Ledger, Sotheby’s, Saatchi Gallery, House of Fine Art & more. Rekt Events - events held throughout the year including NYC, London, Paris, Miami, Lisbon, Dubai, Singapore, Las Vegas, Marfa & Taipei. Rekt Radio - a top crypto podcast produced by Rekt and Rug Radio, hosted by OSF, Mando and Keyboard Monkey. It features the biggest names in crypto including Raoul Pal, Beeple, Bitboy, Su Zhu, Ansem, RookieXBT, TraderMayne, Alex Wice, DCInvestor and more. $REKT will be the token that underpins this entire ecosystem, staying true to the project’s memetic routes, while allowing for holders to gain exclusive access to parts of the ecosystem as well as significantly expanding its membership.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
