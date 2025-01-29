Reign of Terror 價格 (REIGN)
今天 Reign of Terror (REIGN) 的實時價格爲 0.00016688 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。REIGN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Reign of Terror 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 0.07 USD
- Reign of Terror 當天價格變化爲 -0.09%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 REIGN兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 REIGN 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Reign of Terror 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Reign of Terror 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000345621。
在過去60天內，Reign of Terror 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000549319。
在過去90天內，Reign of Terror 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0001216851204826531。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.09%
|30天
|$ -0.0000345621
|-20.71%
|60天
|$ -0.0000549319
|-32.91%
|90天
|$ -0.0001216851204826531
|-42.16%
Reign of Terror 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.03%
-0.09%
+0.64%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Experience the cyberpunk world of Reign of Terror through three thrilling games: Awakening for unlocking vaults and win huge prizes, Uprising for leveling up and fusing agents to access higher rarities, and the full game: the premiere XCOM meets MMORPG-style tactical RPG where you establish your cyberpunk stronghold with your various squads of agents each with special skills and classes. What makes your project unique? - Participate in escalating tactical and strategic turn-based battles - Level up and ascend your agents to gain new powers and skins - Collect agents and run the right squad for the right mission - Craft weapons, items and equipment and use or sell them on the marketplace - PvP in asynchronous combat with matchmaking History of your project. [DONE] November 8 - NFT PFP Genesis Drop on Fractal [DONE] November 14 - NFT PFP Community Reveal [DONE] November 29 - Reign of Terror: Awakening Released [DONE] February 16 - First Launchpad Sales with StarLaunch and Solanium [DONE] April 12 - TGE + $REIGN Token Listing What’s next for your project? [End April] Awakening Vault Challenge (Community Board Game w/ Grand Prizes) - currently in testnet [Late May] Uprising (Web3 3D Free-to-Play RPG) [Q3 2023] Reign of Terror (SRPG Game 3 within the Reign of Terror World) Public Vertical Slice What can your token be used for? - Stake your NFTs in RoT: Awakening for Intel to run missions as well as participating in our large community map full of rewards - Fuse your agents and gear in RoT: Uprising to increase their rarities for increased power and rewards - Participate in a full in-game economy in our full game - Fuse agents and items together on chain to increase both its rarity and power on chain - Stake for multiple in-game benefits
