Regular Everyday Normal Coin is, in essence, a content-generating Media Coin. It shifts around the character of $RENC: a coin with a distinct personality and sharing the beliefs of the early 2012 crypto community. The Project regularly creates music videos, animated serie episodes, and more, all revolving around the $RENC character and his buddies. Other than sharing philosophical messages through a very distinct personality, SRENC is the world's Content-Generating Media on the blockchain. It has an anti-rug-pull mechansim, where the team allocation is only 1.75% of the supply, meaning they cannot rug pull the community. Instead, $RENC has a 1.75% tax in place. The tax wallet is currently controlled by the team, which use it to fund content generation and marketing activities. At 42 million Market Cap, the team will start earning 50% of the tax wallets as personal profits, this makes sure that the team incentives is always aligned with growing the community, and not rug-pulling it. The eventual aim of $RENC is to become the world's first for-profit Decentralized Autonomous Media Company on the blockchain. This will happen when world laws surrounding the regulation of cryptocurrencies allow it to happen. It will be based in the EU.