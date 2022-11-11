Regent Coin（REGENT）代幣經濟學
Regent Coin（REGENT）資訊
What is the project about? Regent is a simple utility token created with an existence on Binance Smart Chain! As the name suggests, this token encompasses the entire crypto universe in one circle. It can be used to transact directly among the users. It is available on DEX and CEX platforms. The token has been curated in such a way that it solves multi purposes in one go! The primary function being paying for different kinds of transactions flawlessly. Regent is not restricted to any particular domain, it can be utilised for all sorts of online payments.
What makes your project unique? Regent coin is the most trending utility token! It has dealt with the major issues of distinguishing between utility tokens and normal tokens very well. By putting across all the points and properties of basic utility tokens and compiling them all into the most profitable results of the crypto world, Regent has simplified the whole utility coin scenario for you.
History of your project. Regent coin launched on PinkSale at a price of 10 cents on Nov 11, 2022 (9:00AM GMT), and sale ends on Nov 18, 2022 (9:00AM GMT), Acceptable currencies is BNB and the token for Sale is 29,00,000 REGENT, anyone can buy REGENT COIN on the top cryptocurrency exchanges for trading in REGENT COIN stock are currently LBank, Coinsbit, and PancakeSwap v2 (BSC). Also in its journey, it touched the rate of 6$+, and also our project is audited by CertiK
What’s next for your project? Our forthcoming strategy involves leveraging Regent for seamless transactions on various e-commerce platforms, enabling users to purchase goods, book tickets, order food, and much more. Additionally, we have ambitious plans to introduce our proprietary crypto ATM and establish our own blockchain network, among other endeavors, as part of our broader objectives.
What can your token be used for? Our versatile Regent token holds universal utility, spanning from seamless bill payments to convenient ticket booking.
Regent Coin（REGENT）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Regent Coin（REGENT）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Regent Coin（REGENT）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Regent Coin（REGENT）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 REGENT 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
REGENT 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 REGENT 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 REGENT 代幣的實時價格吧！
REGENT 價格預測
想知道 REGENT 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 REGENT 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。