Regent Coin 價格 (REGENT)
今天 Regent Coin (REGENT) 的實時價格爲 0.134468 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 386.44K USD。REGENT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Regent Coin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 2.30M USD
- Regent Coin 當天價格變化爲 +0.52%
- 其循環供應量爲 2.87M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 REGENT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 REGENT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Regent Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0006895。
在過去30天內，Regent Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0034896328。
在過去60天內，Regent Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0238037136。
在過去90天內，Regent Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.07942630072784088。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.0006895
|+0.52%
|30天
|$ -0.0034896328
|-2.59%
|60天
|$ -0.0238037136
|-17.70%
|90天
|$ -0.07942630072784088
|-37.13%
Regent Coin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+5.68%
+0.52%
+7.42%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Regent is a simple utility token created with an existence on Binance Smart Chain! As the name suggests, this token encompasses the entire crypto universe in one circle. It can be used to transact directly among the users. It is available on DEX and CEX platforms. The token has been curated in such a way that it solves multi purposes in one go! The primary function being paying for different kinds of transactions flawlessly. Regent is not restricted to any particular domain, it can be utilised for all sorts of online payments. What makes your project unique? Regent coin is the most trending utility token! It has dealt with the major issues of distinguishing between utility tokens and normal tokens very well. By putting across all the points and properties of basic utility tokens and compiling them all into the most profitable results of the crypto world, Regent has simplified the whole utility coin scenario for you. History of your project. Regent coin launched on PinkSale at a price of 10 cents on Nov 11, 2022 (9:00AM GMT), and sale ends on Nov 18, 2022 (9:00AM GMT), Acceptable currencies is BNB and the token for Sale is 29,00,000 REGENT, anyone can buy REGENT COIN on the top cryptocurrency exchanges for trading in REGENT COIN stock are currently LBank, Coinsbit, and PancakeSwap v2 (BSC). Also in its journey, it touched the rate of 6$+, and also our project is audited by CertiK What’s next for your project? Our forthcoming strategy involves leveraging Regent for seamless transactions on various e-commerce platforms, enabling users to purchase goods, book tickets, order food, and much more. Additionally, we have ambitious plans to introduce our proprietary crypto ATM and establish our own blockchain network, among other endeavors, as part of our broader objectives. What can your token be used for? Our versatile Regent token holds universal utility, spanning from seamless bill payments to convenient ticket booking.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 REGENT 兌換 AUD
A$0.21380412
|1 REGENT 兌換 GBP
￡0.10622972
|1 REGENT 兌換 EUR
€0.12908928
|1 REGENT 兌換 USD
$0.134468
|1 REGENT 兌換 MYR
RM0.605106
|1 REGENT 兌換 TRY
₺4.7198268
|1 REGENT 兌換 JPY
¥21.20156956
|1 REGENT 兌換 RUB
₽13.91609332
|1 REGENT 兌換 INR
₹11.44457148
|1 REGENT 兌換 IDR
Rp2,204.39308992
|1 REGENT 兌換 PHP
₱7.94302476
|1 REGENT 兌換 EGP
￡E.6.84576588
|1 REGENT 兌換 BRL
R$0.82563352
|1 REGENT 兌換 CAD
C$0.19228924
|1 REGENT 兌換 BDT
৳16.07027068
|1 REGENT 兌換 NGN
₦208.80056572
|1 REGENT 兌換 UAH
₴5.64496664
|1 REGENT 兌換 VES
Bs6.7234
|1 REGENT 兌換 PKR
Rs37.42378908
|1 REGENT 兌換 KZT
₸70.5486362
|1 REGENT 兌換 THB
฿4.65124812
|1 REGENT 兌換 TWD
NT$4.38903552
|1 REGENT 兌換 CHF
Fr0.11967652
|1 REGENT 兌換 HKD
HK$1.04481636
|1 REGENT 兌換 MAD
.د.م1.34871404