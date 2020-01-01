Reflections of Dissonance AI（AIKA）資訊

AIKA is a community-owned memecoin (launched through pump.fun) inspired by the art created by https://x.com/24Kenva. As with many current memecoins, there is no utility or function at the moment apart from simple hedonic value coming from owning the token or potential excitement arising from the trading. The artist whose work were used to create the token (without his consent) decided to take the responsibility for the project (even though he has little control over supply)