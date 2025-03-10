Redemption Of Pets 價格 (ROP)
今天 Redemption Of Pets (ROP) 的實時價格爲 0.637998 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 590.12K USD。ROP 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Redemption Of Pets 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 228.92K USD
- Redemption Of Pets 當天價格變化爲 +32.80%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ROP兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ROP 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Redemption Of Pets 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.157575。
在過去30天內，Redemption Of Pets 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Redemption Of Pets 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Redemption Of Pets 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.157575
|+32.80%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Redemption Of Pets 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.53%
+32.80%
+83.08%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
ROP (Redemption of Pets) is a unique and forward-thinking meme coin that celebrates the bond between crypto enthusiasts and pet lovers. Unlike typical pet-focused tokens, ROP creates an inclusive space for all types of pets—whether it’s cats, dogs, or any other beloved companion—uniting them in a way that no other project has before. ROP symbolizes this connection, featuring a pet with two heads: one of a curious cat and the other of a loyal dog, perfectly reflecting the essence of unity among different species. ROP’s core mission is not just to entertain and engage the crypto community but to make a meaningful impact. A portion of the revenue generated by the token is directed toward supporting unsheltered animals, ensuring that the ecosystem built around ROP helps those who need it the most.. ROP (Redemption of Pets) is a meme token dedicated to supporting all pets, not just cats or just dogs but a bridge between them to unite them! ROP meme token is set to bring it's own ecosystem with the revenue supporting Unsheltered animals.
|1 ROP 兌換 AUD
A$1.00803684
|1 ROP 兌換 GBP
￡0.49125846
|1 ROP 兌換 EUR
€0.58695816
|1 ROP 兌換 USD
$0.637998
|1 ROP 兌換 MYR
RM2.81357118
|1 ROP 兌換 TRY
₺23.286927
|1 ROP 兌換 JPY
¥94.11108498
|1 ROP 兌換 RUB
₽56.73078216
|1 ROP 兌換 INR
₹55.58876574
|1 ROP 兌換 IDR
Rp10,458.98193312
|1 ROP 兌換 PHP
₱36.5572854
|1 ROP 兌換 EGP
￡E.32.2826988
|1 ROP 兌換 BRL
R$3.68762844
|1 ROP 兌換 CAD
C$0.91233714
|1 ROP 兌換 BDT
৳77.59969674
|1 ROP 兌換 NGN
₦966.6626697
|1 ROP 兌換 UAH
₴26.32379748
|1 ROP 兌換 VES
Bs40.831872
|1 ROP 兌換 PKR
Rs178.80531948
|1 ROP 兌換 KZT
₸313.5122172
|1 ROP 兌換 THB
฿21.5005326
|1 ROP 兌換 TWD
NT$20.95185432
|1 ROP 兌換 CHF
Fr0.55505826
|1 ROP 兌換 HKD
HK$4.95724446
|1 ROP 兌換 MAD
.د.م6.20772054
|1 ROP 兌換 MXN
$12.93221946