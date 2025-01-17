Reddit 價格 (REDDIT)
今天 Reddit (REDDIT) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。REDDIT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Reddit 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.26K USD
- Reddit 當天價格變化爲 -4.19%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 REDDIT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 REDDIT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Reddit 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Reddit 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Reddit 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Reddit 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-4.19%
|30天
|$ 0
|-25.04%
|60天
|$ 0
|-21.77%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Reddit 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.54%
-4.19%
-2.24%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? $REDDIT is a community driven memecoin supported by redditors and the crypto community. Reddit and memecoins are inseparable. With Reddit having more than 50 million daily active users, the recent run on social media tokens and organic support from huge influencers, the $REDDIT coin has become the talk of many people in the cryptosphere and is set to follow the likes of $SHIB and $DOGE. What makes your project unique? Reddit and memecoins are inseparable. With Support from huge influencers the prestigious memecoin has become the talk of many people in the cryptosphere. History of your project. $REDDIT was created and inspired by the largest internet forum in the world. We thrive on community and the stats speak for themselves. Reddit has 52 million daily active users. Reddit has over 430 million monthly active users. Reddit has raised a total of $1.3 billion in funding. Reddit is worth $10 billion. 52 million daily active users access Reddit. 25% of US adults use Reddit. Reddit was ranked the 9th most popular social media app in the US. 48% of Reddit visitors are in the US. What’s next for your project? Complete and total market domination and community growth. $REDDIT has proven to be something that will withstand the test of time and with the communities support, the possibilities are endless. We will explore all avenues of growth for the future. What can your token be used for? As of now $REDDIT is purely a meme token that can be utilized as a representation of the largest community in the World. In the future the possibilities are endless for use-case.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 REDDIT 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 REDDIT 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 REDDIT 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 REDDIT 兌換 USD
$--
|1 REDDIT 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 REDDIT 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 REDDIT 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 REDDIT 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 REDDIT 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 REDDIT 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 REDDIT 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 REDDIT 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 REDDIT 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 REDDIT 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 REDDIT 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 REDDIT 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 REDDIT 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 REDDIT 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 REDDIT 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 REDDIT 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 REDDIT 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 REDDIT 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 REDDIT 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 REDDIT 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 REDDIT 兌換 MAD
.د.م--