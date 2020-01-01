Reddio Vault Ethereum（RSVETH）資訊

RedSonic is an Ethereum zk Layer 2 solution released and maintained by Reddio. RedSonic Vault Ethereum (rsvETH) is a token that users receive when they deposit ETH, which replaces ETH for cross-chain operations to Layer 2. The ETH stored in RedSonic Vaults will be partially used for risk-free investments, and the generated returns will be proportionally distributed to all rsvETH holders. When users return from Layer 2, the exchange operation will be executed on Layer 1 Ethereum, burning rsvETH to retrieve the principal and all returns in ETH.