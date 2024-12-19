Red Kite 價格 (PKF)
今天 Red Kite (PKF) 的實時價格爲 0.03081427 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 4.39M USD。PKF 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Red Kite 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 131.92K USD
- Red Kite 當天價格變化爲 -11.53%
- 其循環供應量爲 142.41M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 PKF兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 PKF 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Red Kite 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00401925352785706。
在過去30天內，Red Kite 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0029451940。
在過去60天內，Red Kite 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0119241764。
在過去90天內，Red Kite 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.003850783870936256。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00401925352785706
|-11.53%
|30天
|$ +0.0029451940
|+9.56%
|60天
|$ +0.0119241764
|+38.70%
|90天
|$ +0.003850783870936256
|+14.28%
Red Kite 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.15%
-11.53%
-11.55%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What Is PolkaFoundry (PKF)? PolkaFoundry is a platform for building DeFi dapps for the Polkadot ecosystem. It includes: A blockchain which is built on Substrate, is EVM-compatible, and supports several UX-enabling features for dApps. The blockchain will work as a Polkadot parachain or parathread. A bunch of DeFi-friendly services for dapp builders. These include both built-in services and integration with external ones. Who is behind PolkaFoundry? PolkaFoundry was founded back in 2018 by Thi Truong, who was then a key member of Kyber Network's core team. The PolkaFoundry team now consists of 20+ members located in several countries including Singapore, Vietnam, Japan, Canada, and India. Advisory board includes the DuckDAO leaders; Garlam Won who is behind the marketing of Harmony, Mantra DAO, Kylin; and Lester Lim - founder of X21 Digital. Who is backing PolkaFoundry? PolkaFoundry has completed a $1.9M Private Sale Round, backed by DuckDAO, Signum Capital, Master Ventures, AU21 Capital, BlockDream Fund, Magnus Capital, X21 Digital, Rarestone Capital, PNYX Ventrues, and several other renown ventures. What Makes PolkaFoundry Unique? Leveraging the interoperability and scalability of the Substrate framework and the growing ecosystem of Polkadot EVM compatible, strait-forward to migrate DeFi dapps from Ethereum Come with DeFi-friendly services Built-in UX-enabling features which allow developers to build frictionless-UX so that dapps can approach normal people outside the crypto community. This is the key point for blockchain to reach mass adoption. What is the Tokenomics of PolkaFoundry (PKF) Tokens? Token Name: PolkaFoundry Token Symbol: PKF Total Supply: 200,000,000 PKF token is an Ethereum's ERC-20 token. In the future, when PolkaFoundry blockchain launches the mainnet, PKF token holders can swap ERC-20 PKF token for native PKF coin at the rate of 1 for 1. Token Utility: Payment for transaction fees Staking for collators to earn share of block rewards Staking to participate in the on-chain governance process and earn rewards for voting on proposals Payment for PolkaFoundry & partners' services
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
