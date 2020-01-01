Record Nexus（RECORD）資訊

RECORD Nexus is a modular blockchain ecosystem that redefines how intellectual property (IP) — starting with music — is transformed into powerful financial products. By building a decentralized infrastructure, RECORD Nexus makes IP assets liquid, programmable, and globally accessible. It creates a transparent, scalable marketplace where royalties and IP-derived income can be efficiently traded, financed, and distributed. Focused on solving historical challenges like illiquidity, opacity, and exclusivity, RECORD Nexus empowers creators, investors, and rights holders alike, opening the door to a truly borderless, democratized IP economy. As it evolves, the platform is designed to expand beyond music into other creative and industrial sectors, reshaping how the world values and interacts with IP.