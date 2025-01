什麼是Recast1 (R1)

Recast1 Coin is a “non-fiat oriented stablecoin” that is not indexed to global fiat currencies and aims to maintain price stability. It uses changes in the numbers of increase in the user pool, increase-decrease in the number of user transfers, increase-decrease in the number of staked users,quantitative increase and decrease in the staked amount to maintain price stability. Recast1 coin will be the first stable coin and fiat currency to be affected by these four factors that only users can influence and to ensure price stability with these factors. For this reason, it is a fully decentralized "non-fiat oriented stable coin".

Recast1 (R1) 資源 官網