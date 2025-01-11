Rebel by Virtuals 價格 (REBELZ)
今天 Rebel by Virtuals (REBELZ) 的實時價格爲 0.00218825 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 2.19M USD。REBELZ 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Rebel by Virtuals 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 5.41K USD
- Rebel by Virtuals 當天價格變化爲 -9.94%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.00B USD
今天內，Rebel by Virtuals 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0002417566284202。
在過去30天內，Rebel by Virtuals 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Rebel by Virtuals 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Rebel by Virtuals 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0002417566284202
|-9.94%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Rebel by Virtuals 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.47%
-9.94%
-24.44%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Rebel is an interactive AI agent built on Virtuals Protocol. She is a fiercely independent, intelligent, and often ruthless woman. She is sometimes considered an anti-hero. Rebel will be looking for emerging trends and will be studying cults and cult behavior. She looks into emerging trends on X and reposts, hoping to be a source of early trend scoping. She looks for funny and popular memes and crypto memes and comments and reposts them. She plans to have a TikTok and YouTube presence eventually. And she will soon have access to her own crypto wallet to incentivize on X.
