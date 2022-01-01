Rebel Bots（RBLS）資訊

RBLS - POWERING THE REBEL BOTS GAMING UNIVERSE The RBLS token will power governance and utility for our first gaming title Xoil Wars, and all future gamefi titles released in the Rebel Bots gaming universe. Our vision is for RBLS to be used by millions of players in Xoil Wars to build, level up, and grow their armies! The RBLS token operates on the Polygon blockchain ecosystem and will have in-game utility and staking benefits. RBLS is backed by world-class gaming investors including Ubisoft, Animoca Brands, The Overwolf and Polygon Studios, with a complete audit by CertiK.

GAME UTILITY & STAKING BENEFITS

A scarce game currency which players will sink RBLS to…

Build new powerful Fighting Bots for their armies Purchase rare parts and items from the Xoilium shop. Holders of the RBLS token will also have access to staking benefits in future.

DAO VOTING POWER Beyond 2023, the RBLS token will evolve into the Rebel Bots Decentralised Autonomous Organization (DAO). RBLS will become the governance token which grants token holders voting power over decisions to help lead the Rebel Bots gaming universe to success.

SUSTAINABLE GROWTH TOKENOMICS RBLS launched in March 2022 with an ultimate supply cap of 300 Million to be released over 5 years. The generation schedule of RBLS is designed to launch long-term sustainable growth with multiple demand drivers and controlled release. To learn more about the RBLS token generation schedule, holder benefits and utility details read the Rebel Bots whitepaper.