RBLS - POWERING THE REBEL BOTS GAMING UNIVERSE The RBLS token will power governance and utility for our first gaming title Xoil Wars, and all future gamefi titles released in the Rebel Bots gaming universe. Our vision is for RBLS to be used by millions of players in Xoil Wars to build, level up, and grow their armies! The RBLS token operates on the Polygon blockchain ecosystem and will have in-game utility and staking benefits. RBLS is backed by world-class gaming investors including Ubisoft, Animoca Brands, The Overwolf and Polygon Studios, with a complete audit by CertiK.
GAME UTILITY & STAKING BENEFITS
A scarce game currency which players will sink RBLS to…
Build new powerful Fighting Bots for their armies Purchase rare parts and items from the Xoilium shop. Holders of the RBLS token will also have access to staking benefits in future.
DAO VOTING POWER Beyond 2023, the RBLS token will evolve into the Rebel Bots Decentralised Autonomous Organization (DAO). RBLS will become the governance token which grants token holders voting power over decisions to help lead the Rebel Bots gaming universe to success.
SUSTAINABLE GROWTH TOKENOMICS RBLS launched in March 2022 with an ultimate supply cap of 300 Million to be released over 5 years. The generation schedule of RBLS is designed to launch long-term sustainable growth with multiple demand drivers and controlled release. To learn more about the RBLS token generation schedule, holder benefits and utility details read the Rebel Bots whitepaper.
Rebel Bots（RBLS）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Rebel Bots（RBLS）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Rebel Bots（RBLS）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Rebel Bots（RBLS）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 RBLS 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
RBLS 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 RBLS 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 RBLS 代幣的實時價格吧！
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。