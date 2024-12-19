Rebel Bots 價格 (RBLS)
今天 Rebel Bots (RBLS) 的實時價格爲 0.01369403 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 3.92M USD。RBLS 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Rebel Bots 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 467.15 USD
- Rebel Bots 當天價格變化爲 +3.05%
- 其循環供應量爲 285.03M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 RBLS兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 RBLS 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Rebel Bots 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00040554。
在過去30天內，Rebel Bots 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0139795779。
在過去60天內，Rebel Bots 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0109603880。
在過去90天內，Rebel Bots 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00314871692280614。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00040554
|+3.05%
|30天
|$ +0.0139795779
|+102.09%
|60天
|$ +0.0109603880
|+80.04%
|90天
|$ +0.00314871692280614
|+29.86%
Rebel Bots 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.17%
+3.05%
-16.29%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
RBLS - POWERING THE REBEL BOTS GAMING UNIVERSE The RBLS token will power governance and utility for our first gaming title Xoil Wars, and all future gamefi titles released in the Rebel Bots gaming universe. Our vision is for RBLS to be used by millions of players in Xoil Wars to build, level up, and grow their armies! The RBLS token operates on the Polygon blockchain ecosystem and will have in-game utility and staking benefits. RBLS is backed by world-class gaming investors including Ubisoft, Animoca Brands, The Overwolf and Polygon Studios, with a complete audit by CertiK. GAME UTILITY & STAKING BENEFITS A scarce game currency which players will sink RBLS to… Build new powerful Fighting Bots for their armies Purchase rare parts and items from the Xoilium shop. Holders of the RBLS token will also have access to staking benefits in future. DAO VOTING POWER Beyond 2023, the RBLS token will evolve into the Rebel Bots Decentralised Autonomous Organization (DAO). RBLS will become the governance token which grants token holders voting power over decisions to help lead the Rebel Bots gaming universe to success. SUSTAINABLE GROWTH TOKENOMICS RBLS launched in March 2022 with an ultimate supply cap of 300 Million to be released over 5 years. The generation schedule of RBLS is designed to launch long-term sustainable growth with multiple demand drivers and controlled release. To learn more about the RBLS token generation schedule, holder benefits and utility details read the Rebel Bots whitepaper.
|1 RBLS 兌換 AUD
A$0.0217735077
|1 RBLS 兌換 GBP
￡0.0108182837
|1 RBLS 兌換 EUR
€0.0131462688
|1 RBLS 兌換 USD
$0.01369403
|1 RBLS 兌換 MYR
RM0.061623135
|1 RBLS 兌換 TRY
₺0.4802496321
|1 RBLS 兌換 JPY
¥2.1476347249
|1 RBLS 兌換 RUB
₽1.4192492692
|1 RBLS 兌換 INR
₹1.1652250127
|1 RBLS 兌換 IDR
Rp224.4922591632
|1 RBLS 兌換 PHP
₱0.8091802327
|1 RBLS 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.6971630673
|1 RBLS 兌換 BRL
R$0.0855876875
|1 RBLS 兌換 CAD
C$0.0195824629
|1 RBLS 兌換 BDT
৳1.6365735253
|1 RBLS 兌換 NGN
₦21.2639528437
|1 RBLS 兌換 UAH
₴0.5748753794
|1 RBLS 兌換 VES
Bs0.6847015
|1 RBLS 兌換 PKR
Rs3.8111854893
|1 RBLS 兌換 KZT
₸7.1845728395
|1 RBLS 兌換 THB
฿0.4727179156
|1 RBLS 兌換 TWD
NT$0.4466992586
|1 RBLS 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0121876867
|1 RBLS 兌換 HKD
HK$0.1064026131
|1 RBLS 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.1373511209