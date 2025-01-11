什麼是ReapChain (REAP)

ReapChain was created to solve the problems of the existing IoT Blockchain. Based on the Shell-Core structure, which combines public and private Blockchains, and the two-way consensus algorithm (PoDC), we have overcome the three problems of the existing Blockchain: “scalability, security, and decentralization”. Also, by giving the PID of an object through the Reap SDK, it is possible to secure clean data by improving security through mutual verification between devices and preventing the forgery of data. ReapChain is creating a new IoT Blockchain world with technology that has both complete security and transparency.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

ReapChain (REAP) 資源 官網