Realis Worlds 價格 (REALIS)
今天 Realis Worlds (REALIS) 的實時價格爲 0.0322139 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 30.75M USD。REALIS 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Realis Worlds 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 6.21M USD
- Realis Worlds 當天價格變化爲 +10.97%
- 其循環供應量爲 955.90M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 REALIS兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 REALIS 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Realis Worlds 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00318331。
在過去30天內，Realis Worlds 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0002570282。
在過去60天內，Realis Worlds 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Realis Worlds 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00318331
|+10.97%
|30天
|$ -0.0002570282
|-0.79%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Realis Worlds 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-6.34%
+10.97%
+126.00%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Realis Worlds represents the convergence of artificial intelligence and metaverse technology, creating a digital ecosystem where humans and AI agents will coexist and interact meaningfully. This document outlines the roadmap for a scalable, inclusive, and technologically advanced platform pushing the boundaries of AI and Human interaction. The project is dedicated to the progression of AI development through embodiment and alignment serving as a training environment for AI agents. Our core hypothesis proposes that AI alignment emerges naturally when agents face the same fundamental pressures that shaped human intelligence and values — the challenges of survival, resource management, and social cooperation. Through the various worlds of Realis, we explore how geographic accuracy, historical context, and evolutionary pressures influence AI development and its alignment with human objectives. Our first flagship environment, Earth 1:90, has been designed to mirror real Earth, where AI agents must navigate challenges that parallel the human experience. In this world, agents face resource scarcity, environmental challenges, and the need for cooperation — pressures that have historically shaped human decision-making and values. By experiencing these fundamental challenges, AI agents have shown to develop a deeper, more nuanced understanding of human behavior and values.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 REALIS 兌換 AUD
A$0.052186518
|1 REALIS 兌換 GBP
￡0.026093259
|1 REALIS 兌換 EUR
€0.031247483
|1 REALIS 兌換 USD
$0.0322139
|1 REALIS 兌換 MYR
RM0.144640411
|1 REALIS 兌換 TRY
₺1.141016338
|1 REALIS 兌換 JPY
¥5.079165613
|1 REALIS 兌換 RUB
₽3.273898657
|1 REALIS 兌換 INR
₹2.776516041
|1 REALIS 兌換 IDR
Rp528.096636816
|1 REALIS 兌換 PHP
₱1.9006201
|1 REALIS 兌換 EGP
￡E.1.627768367
|1 REALIS 兌換 BRL
R$0.197149068
|1 REALIS 兌換 CAD
C$0.046388016
|1 REALIS 兌換 BDT
৳3.929451522
|1 REALIS 兌換 NGN
₦49.943786282
|1 REALIS 兌換 UAH
₴1.362003692
|1 REALIS 兌換 VES
Bs1.7073367
|1 REALIS 兌換 PKR
Rs8.970604733
|1 REALIS 兌換 KZT
₸16.99927503
|1 REALIS 兌換 THB
฿1.117178052
|1 REALIS 兌換 TWD
NT$1.066602229
|1 REALIS 兌換 CHF
Fr0.029314649
|1 REALIS 兌換 HKD
HK$0.250624142
|1 REALIS 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.323427556