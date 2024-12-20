RealFevr 價格 (FEVR)
今天 RealFevr (FEVR) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 169.67K USD。FEVR 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
RealFevr 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 866.88 USD
- RealFevr 當天價格變化爲 -7.23%
- 其循環供應量爲 13.03B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 FEVR兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 FEVR 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，RealFevr 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，RealFevr 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，RealFevr 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，RealFevr 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-7.23%
|30天
|$ 0
|-7.18%
|60天
|$ 0
|-78.82%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
RealFevr 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-4.68%
-7.23%
-16.49%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
RealFevr is a company established in 2015 in the fantasy markets with a football fantasy leagues game that currently has over 2 Million downloads on iOS and Android. With the fantasy leagues concept proven, RealFevr is now working towards being one of the NFT industry leaders by having the first-ever fully licensed Football Video NFTs Marketplace. Its NFTs will also be integrated into the FEVR Battle Arena, a new trading moments game (Play and Earn) that’s currently in its alpha testing stage. RealFevr currently has 3 important ecosystem pillars: 💰 NFT Marketplace - where you can buy and sell sports video digital collectibles www.realfevr.com/marketplace 🎮 FEVR Battle Arena - upcoming Play-and-Earn NFT game. 📱 Fantasy Leagues - our fantasy football app with over 2.5M+ downloads Download it on App Store or Google Play, invite your friends and start playing! $FEVR is the token that unlocks all incentives within our ecosystem. The main goal of the FEVR token is to open the door to web3, where you, the user, are the centerpiece of the network and the main beneficiary of RealFevr's products. What's coming in the near future: - FEVR Battle Arena Game - Marketplace Challenges & Achievements - Public User Profiles & Leaderboards - Marketplace V3, Multitoken (FEVR on the marketplace) - NFT Bidding and User Notifications - Experience (LVL) System in-game and in-marketplace - NFT Fusion (By burning NFTs) - New Litepaper - New Sports Related Partnerships (Clubs, Leagues and Athletes) - New Web3 Partnerships (Ex CEXs and other projects) - Blockchain integration into Fantasy Leagues - New Ecosystem Products (Currently we have 3, but we already have concepts of 2 more) - Mass Marketing
