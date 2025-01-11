Real USD 價格 (USDR)
今天 Real USD (USDR) 的實時價格爲 0.300314 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。USDR 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Real USD 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 343.20 USD
- Real USD 當天價格變化爲 +0.02%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 USDR兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 USDR 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Real USD 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Real USD 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0064179203。
在過去60天內，Real USD 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0682995421。
在過去90天內，Real USD 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.2213879628378642。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.02%
|30天
|$ -0.0064179203
|-2.13%
|60天
|$ -0.0682995421
|-22.74%
|90天
|$ -0.2213879628378642
|-42.43%
Real USD 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.25%
+0.02%
+11.08%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
USDR is the world’s first stablecoin collateralized by tokenized, yield-producing real estate. USDR has its own value accrual system built into its design, differentiating it from other currencies. Using a consistent stream of dependable yield derived from rental revenue, USDR will deliver a native real yield to stakers through a daily rebase. As an asset class, real estate is inflation-proof and wealth generating, making it an ideal backing for a stablecoin. While the dollar has lost over 80% of its purchasing power over the past 50 years, the price of single-family home has gone up by 14x in countries like the United States. So a real estate backed stablecoin not only works as a hedge against the volatility of crypto markets, it also protects holders from the impacts of ongoing currency debasement. USDR is minted using DAI and can always be redeemed 1:1 for DAI. Treasury DAI is used to purchase and tokenize income-generating real estate, which is added to the treasury and serves as the primary source of protocol yield. As the value of the tokenized real estate appreciates over time, USDR becomes overcollateralized. Bringing RWAs on-chain allows for transparent, trust-minimized and efficient access to categories like the ~$330T global real estate market.
|1 USDR 兌換 AUD
A$0.48650868
|1 USDR 兌換 GBP
￡0.24325434
|1 USDR 兌換 EUR
€0.29130458
|1 USDR 兌換 USD
$0.300314
|1 USDR 兌換 MYR
RM1.34840986
|1 USDR 兌換 TRY
₺10.63712188
|1 USDR 兌換 JPY
¥47.35050838
|1 USDR 兌換 RUB
₽30.52091182
|1 USDR 兌換 INR
₹25.88406366
|1 USDR 兌換 IDR
Rp4,923.17954016
|1 USDR 兌換 PHP
₱17.718526
|1 USDR 兌換 EGP
￡E.15.17486642
|1 USDR 兌換 BRL
R$1.83792168
|1 USDR 兌換 CAD
C$0.43245216
|1 USDR 兌換 BDT
৳36.63230172
|1 USDR 兌換 NGN
₦465.60081932
|1 USDR 兌換 UAH
₴12.69727592
|1 USDR 兌換 VES
Bs15.916642
|1 USDR 兌換 PKR
Rs83.62843958
|1 USDR 兌換 KZT
₸158.4756978
|1 USDR 兌換 THB
฿10.41488952
|1 USDR 兌換 TWD
NT$9.94339654
|1 USDR 兌換 CHF
Fr0.27328574
|1 USDR 兌換 HKD
HK$2.33644292
|1 USDR 兌換 MAD
.د.م3.01515256