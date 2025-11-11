ReachX Mainnet（RX）代幣經濟學
ReachX Mainnet（RX）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 ReachX Mainnet（RX）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
ReachX Mainnet（RX）資訊
In the digital age—where information flows incessantly and access to influencers has become so easy it's nearly meaningless—genuine interaction effectiveness is under threat. Platforms like LinkedIn or X (formerly Twitter) allow unrestricted messaging, but this very openness has led to an inevitable consequence: rampant spam, low-value interactions, and growing fatigue for both senders and recipients.
The “Pay-to-Reach” model—paying for direct access—is emerging as a breakthrough solution to reconstruct the personal communication structure. Recently, this concept was revisited by Changpeng Zhao (CZ) in March 2025 in a strategic post, proposing the tokenization of reach instead of time. Rather than issuing tokens for “consulting hours”—a model that never really worked—CZ suggested a new approach where KOLs (Key Opinion Leaders) set their own price per message (e.g., 0.1 or 1 BNB), with the platform acting as a mediator: verifying, pricing, sharing revenue, and issuing refunds if no response is given.
This philosophy forms the foundation of ReachX—a Web3 platform redefining how we connect, engage, and create value from attention. With ReachX, senders must pay with RX tokens to message someone. In return, recipients are guaranteed a response or get their tokens refunded. All identities are verified through X (Twitter) accounts, and the process is transparently operated on blockchain.
ReachX expands the “Pay-to-Reach” model beyond messaging to include:
Scheduling in-depth consultations
ReachPass – Decentralized Messaging Access Package
Purchasing exclusive content
Integrating professional AI services
B2B collaborations
To optimize transaction speed and cost, ReachX will first launch on the Base network—offering fast infrastructure, low fees, and a Web3 user-friendly experience. After this initial phase, the platform will expand to Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and other networks to enhance cross-chain liquidity and accessibility.
Alongside identity verification via X (Twitter), ReachX will soon integrate verification through LinkedIn and other professional networks, aiming to broaden its ecosystem beyond crypto and support experts across diverse industries.
With ReachX, every conversation becomes a commitment, and attention is valued as a true asset—transparent, fair, and verifiable on blockchain.
ReachX Mainnet（RX）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 ReachX Mainnet（RX）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 RX 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
RX 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 RX 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 RX 代幣的實時價格吧！
RX 價格預測
想知道 RX 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 RX 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
為什麼選擇 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。
熱門
目前熱門備受市場關注的加密貨幣
最高成交量
按交易量計算交易量最大的加密貨幣
最新
最近上市、可供交易的加密貨幣