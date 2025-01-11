RC Celta de Vigo Fan Token 價格 (CFT)
今天 RC Celta de Vigo Fan Token (CFT) 的實時價格爲 0.00519373 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 128.35K USD。CFT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
RC Celta de Vigo Fan Token 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 2.29K USD
- RC Celta de Vigo Fan Token 當天價格變化爲 +154.47%
- 其循環供應量爲 24.71M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 CFT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 CFT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，RC Celta de Vigo Fan Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0031527。
在過去30天內，RC Celta de Vigo Fan Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0019588168。
在過去60天內，RC Celta de Vigo Fan Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0009913137。
在過去90天內，RC Celta de Vigo Fan Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.000932905273745778。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.0031527
|+154.47%
|30天
|$ +0.0019588168
|+37.72%
|60天
|$ +0.0009913137
|+19.09%
|90天
|$ +0.000932905273745778
|+21.89%
RC Celta de Vigo Fan Token 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.01%
+154.47%
+86.53%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The RC Celta de Vigo Fan Token is the BRC-20 smart contract designed to revolutionize fan experiences. With Token, RC Celta de Vigo provides fans with the opportunity to participate in exclusive surveys and events, create digital collections, purchase NFTs, enjoy gamification and mission features linked to fan rewards, missions and great experiences. CFT, RC Celta de Vigo Bitci Technology Fan Token can be used in the following functions. Survey and Events CFT Token holders can participate in Paid and Free Surveys or Events on the Bitci Fan Token Platform. Loyalty Subscription CFT Token holders will be able to use RC Celta de Vigo Tokens to receive fan rewards, digital collectibles, loyalty points and more. E-Commerce CFT Token can be included in RC Celta de Vigo's potential future e-commerce ecosystem, used as payment for shopping, products, tickets, memberships and more using BitciPay or FanApp. Advantages CFT Token holders can interact with RC Celta de Vigo on the Bitci Fan Token Platform, including signed products, to meet and greet one of the players or legends, one-on-one phone calls, entrance to the locker room, watching matches in VIP or similar areas, signed official products, limited edition collections. items etc. can take advantage of the benefits. Games and Quests CFT Token holders will have access to multiple missions and gamification features on the Bitci Fan Token Platform. Donation CFT Token holders will be able to donate directly to their favorite team and receive loyalty badges or nft in return. The CFT Token is issued on Bitcichain as a native BRC-20 token and provides RC Celta de Vigo fans with wider accessibility, greater functionality and low cost transactions. CFT Token Maximum Amount and Total Token Supply is 50,000,000. At the time of listing, its circulating supply is 30,000,000 units. (it will be 60% of the total token supply.).
