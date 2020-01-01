RavenQuest（QUEST）資訊

RavenQuest – A fully-released, content-rich sandbox MMORPG powered by $QUEST and backed by real players, real utility, and real demand.

RavenQuest is a true sandbox MMORPG where your legacy shapes a living, breathing world. Set in a vast, ever-evolving world built by its players, RavenQuest delivers deep character customization, thrilling PvE and PvP combat, and a dynamic, player-driven economy fuled by $QUEST. Through seamless blockchain integration, players can truly own, trade, and utilize in-game assets as NFTs—but participation in Web3 features is entirely optional, ensuring a welcoming experience for gamers still learning about crypto. Designed with ultimate player freedom at its core, RavenQuest lets you choose your path, whether forging alliances, battling for dominance, mastering the economy, or leaving your mark through professions and crafting. Every decision you make drives the story forward and leaves a lasting impact on this nostalgic fantasy world where tradition meets innovation