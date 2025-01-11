Rave 價格 (KRAV)
今天 Rave (KRAV) 的實時價格爲 0.00406341 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 4.06M USD。KRAV 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Rave 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 150.00 USD
- Rave 當天價格變化爲 -0.71%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.00B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 KRAV兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 KRAV 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Rave 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Rave 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0009914708。
在過去60天內，Rave 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0012732886。
在過去90天內，Rave 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000664322926516958。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.71%
|30天
|$ -0.0009914708
|-24.39%
|60天
|$ -0.0012732886
|-31.33%
|90天
|$ -0.000664322926516958
|-14.05%
Rave 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.23%
-0.71%
-10.46%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Krav is a decentralized perpetual crypto quanto exchange What makes your project unique? Krav is the first-ever decentralized perpetual quanto exchange. At Krav, you can leverage BTC trades using any altcoin as collateral, and have the gains and losses settled in altcoins. What innovations does Krav offer? Catering to Traders and Liquidity Providers (LPs): Project Krav's unique mechanism allows traders to utilize altcoins to open long or short positions on Bitcoin (BTC), catering to a broad spectrum of trading strategies. Meanwhile, LPs have an opportunity to earn transaction fees each time traders modify their positions, offering a potential for steady income. Enabling Strategic Trading with Limit Orders: The ability to set limit orders offers users enhanced control over their trading strategies. The added layer of execution fees attached to limit orders means traders can further fine-tune their strategies to optimize potential profits. Risk Mitigation Measures: Krav incorporates critical risk management tools to safeguard the interests of its users. The funding fee mechanism balances the distribution of long and short positions, mitigating systemic risk. Additionally, a forced liquidation is initiated if a user's open position exceeds 90% of their pledged collateral, protecting the liquidity pool's overall health. History of your project. Stagnant Altcoins - A Lack of Utility As of today, the global cryptocurrency market cap stands at a staggering $1 trillion, with over 10,000 unique coins tracked by major data aggregators like CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. This diverse landscape of cryptocurrencies paints a promising picture of the sector's growth. However, beneath the surface, a significant discrepancy becomes apparent. While established, large market cap coins have managed to carve out their space in the digital economy with clear utility and strong traction, the vast majority of altcoins remain comparatively dormant. Despite their numbers, many of these meme tokens lack substantial use cases beyond speculative investment. Often, token holders of these coins remain passive, holding their tokens with no immediate use for them, only hoping for future price appreciation. In a market as dynamic and volatile as cryptocurrency, such a passive stance can limit the potential value and versatility of these tokens. Idle Altcoins - A Missed Opportunity In a market teeming with activity, these idle altcoins represent missed opportunities. Tokens that sit unused do not contribute to market dynamics or liquidity, leaving them susceptible to becoming 'zombie' coins - tokens with little trading activity or functional utility. Furthermore, low trading volumes reduce these coins' market visibility, limiting their potential to attract new investors or users. This passive landscape of idle memecoins also impacts token holders. Instead of being able to actively use or engage with their holdings, these individuals and entities find themselves in a waiting game, hoping for a future upswing in token value. It's a restrictive scenario that counteracts the dynamic, participatory ethos that lies at the heart of the crypto world. Krav: Bringing Volatility to Altcoins Krav's vision seeks to redress this imbalance. By introducing the volatility of the two most traded cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, into lower-volume altcoins, we aim to breathe life into these tokens, turning them into underlying assets for quanto derivatives. In this model, not only does the trading volume of these altcoins increase, but their utility does as well. Token holders can actively engage with their assets, using them as collateral for leveraged trades on BTC and ETH, thereby creating a dynamic, active market space for altcoins that were previously underutilized. With Krav, we aim to unlock the potential of these altcoins, contributing to a more vibrant and diversified crypto economy. What’s next for your project? Bringing RWAs as trading pairs to crypto. Attracting more altcoin pairs with BTC/ETH. Multi-chain support What can your token be used for? Staking Staking Staked KRAV bestows three types of rewards: Escrowed KRAV Multiplier Points KRAV Rewards For more information on Escrowed KRAV and Multiplier Points, please refer to the Rewards page. 30% of the fees generated from swaps and leverage trading are converted to $KRAV and distributed to staked KRAV tokens. Please note that the fees distributed are the amount remaining after deduction of referral rewards and the network costs for keepers, which typically account for around 1% of the total fees. To stake your KRAV tokens, visit: https://krav.trade/dashboard/stake $KRAV aims to protect the interests of our community's early backers by preventing their stake from being diluted by substantial whales - it guarantees an equal opportunity playing field for all community participants.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 KRAV 兌換 AUD
A$0.0065827242
|1 KRAV 兌換 GBP
￡0.0032913621
|1 KRAV 兌換 EUR
€0.0039415077
|1 KRAV 兌換 USD
$0.00406341
|1 KRAV 兌換 MYR
RM0.0182447109
|1 KRAV 兌換 TRY
₺0.1439259822
|1 KRAV 兌換 JPY
¥0.6406778547
|1 KRAV 兌換 RUB
₽0.4129643583
|1 KRAV 兌換 INR
₹0.3502253079
|1 KRAV 兌換 IDR
Rp66.6132680304
|1 KRAV 兌換 PHP
₱0.23974119
|1 KRAV 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.2053241073
|1 KRAV 兌換 BRL
R$0.0248680692
|1 KRAV 兌換 CAD
C$0.0058513104
|1 KRAV 兌換 BDT
৳0.4956547518
|1 KRAV 兌換 NGN
₦6.2998295958
|1 KRAV 兌換 UAH
₴0.1718009748
|1 KRAV 兌換 VES
Bs0.21536073
|1 KRAV 兌換 PKR
Rs1.1315377827
|1 KRAV 兌換 KZT
₸2.144261457
|1 KRAV 兌換 THB
฿0.1409190588
|1 KRAV 兌換 TWD
NT$0.1345395051
|1 KRAV 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0036977031
|1 KRAV 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0316133298
|1 KRAV 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0407966364