Ratio1（R1）資訊

Ratio1 Protocol is a decentralized AI compute network that enables trustless execution of machine learning workloads across independently operated edge nodes. It uses a license-based model powered by the R1 token, which is distributed solely through node availability and AI task execution, verified via oracle consensus. The protocol combines Proof of Availability (PoA) and Proof of AI (PoAI) to ensure fair rewards and real-world utility. Ratio1’s smart contracts are non-upgradable and deployed on the Base blockchain. The system includes decentralized components such as R1FS for distributed file storage, OracleSync for validation, and ChainDist for job scheduling. The protocol aims to provide scalable and energy-efficient AI infrastructure without relying on centralized cloud providers.