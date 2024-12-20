Raiden Network 價格 (RDN)
今天 Raiden Network (RDN) 的實時價格爲 0.00468267 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 239.50K USD。RDN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Raiden Network 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 155.81 USD
- Raiden Network 當天價格變化爲 -0.16%
- 其循環供應量爲 51.14M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 RDN兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 RDN 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Raiden Network 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Raiden Network 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0006053053。
在過去60天內，Raiden Network 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0001322170。
在過去90天內，Raiden Network 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.001241268444590258。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.16%
|30天
|$ -0.0006053053
|-12.92%
|60天
|$ -0.0001322170
|-2.82%
|90天
|$ +0.001241268444590258
|+36.07%
Raiden Network 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.07%
-0.16%
-6.42%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The introduction of payment channels, specifically the type first described by the Lightning Whitepaper (which introduced the Lightning Network), seeks to fix the scalability and congestion issues that currently plague blockchain technology. While the Lightning Network operates on the Bitcoin blockchain, Raiden introduces a comparable solution for the Ethereum network. There are several key features of the Raiden Network Token. Expedited transfer confirmations (<1 second ). Current transfers on the Ethereum blockchain can take a few seconds to minutes. Private transfers that are not viewable on the global ledger. Solve scalability issues so that Ethereum can create mass adoption, allowing Ethereum to become the peer-to-peer, global payments infrastructure with electronic cash that it was initially designed for. Low fee transactions. Micropayment capability that works in union with any ERC-20 token. The Raiden Network project is being developed by Germany’s Brainbot Technologies AG, a software company devoted to blockchain protocol development. Founded in the year 2000 by Heiko Hees, it currently has between 11 to 50 employees in offices among Berlin, Mainz, and Copenhagen. Also the founder of PediaPress, Hees has been a core developer of Ethereum since March 2014. Being a core developer for Ethereum, it is evident on how the founder sees the flaws in the current its present protocol with ways to improve it. Interestingly enough, the website does not include RDN as one of their main blockchain developments, which could be attributed to the difficulty of highlighting a wide variety of projects they are currently undertaking on one page. However, there are no updates on the status of the Raiden Network Project on either Twitter nor Medium since December 1st, 2017. Raiden can be used for a wide variety of applications and purposes such as Micropayments For Content Distribution, Decentralized M2M Markets, API Access and Fast Decentralized Exchanges."
|1 RDN 兌換 AUD
A$0.0074454453
|1 RDN 兌換 GBP
￡0.0036993093
|1 RDN 兌換 EUR
€0.0044953632
|1 RDN 兌換 USD
$0.00468267
|1 RDN 兌換 MYR
RM0.021072015
|1 RDN 兌換 TRY
₺0.164361717
|1 RDN 兌換 JPY
¥0.7383165789
|1 RDN 兌換 RUB
₽0.4846095183
|1 RDN 兌換 INR
₹0.3985420437
|1 RDN 兌換 IDR
Rp76.7650696848
|1 RDN 兌換 PHP
₱0.2766053169
|1 RDN 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.2383947297
|1 RDN 兌換 BRL
R$0.0287515938
|1 RDN 兌換 CAD
C$0.0066962181
|1 RDN 兌換 BDT
৳0.5596258917
|1 RDN 兌換 NGN
₦7.2712031493
|1 RDN 兌換 UAH
₴0.1965784866
|1 RDN 兌換 VES
Bs0.2341335
|1 RDN 兌換 PKR
Rs1.3032338877
|1 RDN 兌換 KZT
₸2.4567628155
|1 RDN 兌換 THB
฿0.1619735553
|1 RDN 兌換 TWD
NT$0.1528423488
|1 RDN 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0041675763
|1 RDN 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0363843459
|1 RDN 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0469671801