Rabbit Wallet 價格 (RAB)
今天 Rabbit Wallet (RAB) 的實時價格爲 0.0014651 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 94.71K USD。RAB 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Rabbit Wallet 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 239.03K USD
- Rabbit Wallet 當天價格變化爲 -22.42%
- 其循環供應量爲 64.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 RAB兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 RAB 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Rabbit Wallet 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000423508587619976。
在過去30天內，Rabbit Wallet 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0007102059。
在過去60天內，Rabbit Wallet 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0007610460。
在過去90天內，Rabbit Wallet 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000423508587619976
|-22.42%
|30天
|$ -0.0007102059
|-48.47%
|60天
|$ -0.0007610460
|-51.94%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Rabbit Wallet 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-7.78%
-22.42%
-39.50%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Rabbit Wallet is a multi-utility decentralized wallet application (Defi Wallet) that facilitates the storage and management of crypto-assets for users, granting them complete control over their assets. containing security characters In addition, the Rabbit wallet allows users to connect DApps, and the wallet's integrated utilities help users experience and earn money in the Defi world. What makes your project unique? Rabbit Wallet is designed to be the next generation of decentralized multi-utility wallet applications. And designed to provide users with an excellent experience, with a simple and intuitive interface that is user-friendly. Utilities designed to provide users with everything they require: *Storage of assets using private keys ensures a high level of security and reputation. *Easy accessibility and anonymity for transactions anytime, anywhere. *Trade over one million tokens across fourteen leading blockchains. * Automatically switch preferred Blockchain without user input. *Connect to a number of DApps. *Passive Income through Betting * Daily breaking news and market strategies *Track real-time charts and prices for each token. *Participate in Airdrops and IDOs from the leading projects. *Purchase Tokens directly through Visa and Mastercard. *Rewards from an affiliate referral program. History of your project. NA What’s next for your project? NA What can your token be used for? The Rabbit wallet project's utility and governance token is the RABBIT ($RAB) token. - Projects use $RAB Token to pay 30% of Airdrop and Launchpad service fees. - $RAB holders are eligible to participate in Airdrop and Launchpad programs from Rabbit's partner projects. - Users must hold $RAB in order to submit proposals, cast votes, and manage projects within the Rabbit ecosystem. - Users hold $RAB in order to generate passive income via Staking RABBIT - Users who hold $RAB in the future will receive a trading discount on DEX RABBIT
|1 RAB 兌換 AUD
A$0.002314858
|1 RAB 兌換 GBP
￡0.001128127
|1 RAB 兌換 EUR
€0.001347892
|1 RAB 兌換 USD
$0.0014651
|1 RAB 兌換 MYR
RM0.006461091
|1 RAB 兌換 TRY
₺0.05347615
|1 RAB 兌換 JPY
¥0.216116901
|1 RAB 兌換 RUB
₽0.130276692
|1 RAB 兌換 INR
₹0.127654163
|1 RAB 兌換 IDR
Rp24.018028944
|1 RAB 兌換 PHP
₱0.08395023
|1 RAB 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.07413406
|1 RAB 兌換 BRL
R$0.008468278
|1 RAB 兌換 CAD
C$0.002095093
|1 RAB 兌換 BDT
৳0.178200113
|1 RAB 兌換 NGN
₦2.219846265
|1 RAB 兌換 UAH
₴0.060450026
|1 RAB 兌換 VES
Bs0.0937664
|1 RAB 兌換 PKR
Rs0.410608926
|1 RAB 兌換 KZT
₸0.71995014
|1 RAB 兌換 THB
฿0.04937387
|1 RAB 兌換 TWD
NT$0.048113884
|1 RAB 兌換 CHF
Fr0.001274637
|1 RAB 兌換 HKD
HK$0.011383827
|1 RAB 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.014255423
|1 RAB 兌換 MXN
$0.029697577