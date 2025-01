什麼是QVRS (QVRS)

Qvrse is a next-gen loyalty platform. With NFT collections and digital albums for loyalty, metaverse for interaction, and AI agents for engagement, brands can build fast and flexible loyalty programs that keep young audiences engaged, coming back, and providing valuable data in the process. As a B2B2C platform, Qvrse empowers brands with tools to create meaningful customer relationships and foster collaborations with other brands. Qvrse unlocks new value and drives deeper customer engagement in a connected digital ecosystem by enabling seamless digital asset interoperability and brand perk exchanges. KEY FEATURES - Branded digital loyalty albums with gamified fields - NFT collections - Brand’s metaverse - Marketplace for digital rewards and perks - AI agents for community management.

QVRS (QVRS) 資源 白皮書 官網